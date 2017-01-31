By PETER LEFTIE

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has assured Kenyans of his commitment to remaining in the umbrella opposition movement, the National Super Alliance (Nasa), even if he does not clinch its presidential ticket.

Speaking on a live talk show on Radio Jambo on Tuesday morning, Mr Mudavadi was categorical that he would not bolt out of the alliance if he is not picked as its flag-bearer.

Responding to questions from listeners, the ANC leader said that as the founder of the Nasa movement, he would not abandon it regardless of the outcome of the presidential nominations.

“A good parent is one who fends for his children under whatever circumstances, [and] as a good parent, I cannot give birth to a child and then abandon it midstream,” Mr Mudavadi stated.

He said he and his colleagues — Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula — are ready to set aside their personal presidential ambitions in order to save the country for another five years of Jubilee rule.

'SHARPENING KNIVES'

He also clarified that the opposition leaders under the Nasa umbrella are not planning to subvert the Constitution and create other political positions in order to share power.

“We are alive to the current Constitution and the positions it has created. We are going to the election under this Constitution and if any other positions must be created, it can only be after the election and within the provisions of the current Constitution and we realise that some of these changes require a referendum," he stated.

He confirmed that he held a meeting with Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang’ula on Monday to lay the groundwork for future engagement but clarified that the meeting was not called to pick the opposition presidential candidate.

“We are not in a hurry to name our flag-bearer. What is more important is that we create an atmosphere where all the parties under Nasa feel well represented and their interests well taken care of.

"We know there are people out there who are sharpening their knives in readiness to hear who our presidential candidate is,” Mr Mudavadi said.

JOINT COMMITTEE

The ANC leader also sought to dispel rumours that he plans to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat if he is not picked as the Nasa presidential torch-bearer.

Mr Mudavadi made the remarks even as opposition leaders planned to meet to unveil a team to spearhead the choice of the joint presidential flag-bearer.

On Monday, Mr Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement leader, Mr Musyoka (Wiper Democratic Movement), Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya agreed to form a joint management committee to run the new coalition.

The team to be unveiled today will consist of two people from each of the four teams, with the possibility of including other parties that want to be aligned to the outfit.

The committee will craft the strategy and mode of choosing one person to face President Uhuru Kenyatta.