Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday told President Uhuru Kenyatta to accept criticism by the Opposition, saying it was not a threat to national security.

Reacting to President Kenyatta’s Wednesday warning that leaders inciting violence will be arrested, Mr Mudavadi said the Head of State had misread criticism.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is overreacting to critics. He is deliberately misreading criticism in order to demonise the Opposition.

“There is nothing in Raila’s statement that threatens violence. He merely warned an increasingly panicked Jubilee not to plant seeds for violence to germinate,” he said.

The ANC leader said the reaction by the President was aimed at intimidating his critics.

ODM leader Raila Odinga recently accused Jubilee of a plot to rig election by registering foreigners to vote using the National Intelligence Agency. The former PM has also vowed that he will not accept results of a rigged election.

President Kenyatta warned that anyone planning chaos before elections will be arrested.