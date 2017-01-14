By CHARLES WANYORO

Meru Governor Peter Munya has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure that Jubilee Party holds fair primaries.

Mr Munya, who leads the Party of National Unity (PNU), said aspirants are apprehensive that the exercise may be compromised by favouritism.

"There was a time when Kenya was declared a single party state and everyone went to Kanu. Nominations were done secretly and losers given party ticket. We don’t want to go back to those days," Mr Munya said.

The governor said he was only against the dissolution of political parties to form one outfit, not against Mr Kenyatta's re-election.

He cited that in 2007 President Kenyatta declined to dissolve Kanu, nevertheless supported retired President Mwai Kibaki’s re-election on a PNU ticket.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to have Kanu break up but supported President Kibaki. I am following in his footsteps.

"I will support his re-election bid in 2017...the only difference is that we don’t support the dissolving of political parties," Mr Munya said.

He said that people must be allowed to choose their preferred candidates rather than being 'coerced'.

The council of governors chairman said Mr Kibaki's projects are being completed by the Jubilee administration

"President Kibaki has retired but his legacy is still evident. Most of the projects that are being implemented now are his flagship projects," he said.