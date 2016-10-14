By DENNIS ODUNGA

More by this Author

Meru Governor Peter Munya on Friday defended a county donation of Sh2 million towards a miraa lawsuit.

The governor said seeking justice for miraa farmers to access the UK market was a noble idea.

"It was a matter of life and death. It was not an ordinary donation," Mr Munya told the Senate County Public Accounts Committee in Nairobi.

He was responding to the Auditor-General's 2013/14 audit queries.

He said other well-wishers contributed to the harambee, with Deputy President William Ruto pledging Sh5 million.

The UK's ban on miraa has harmed the county's economy, which relies heavily on the crop.

But senators said though it was proper to invest in the case, appropriate approvals were not sought before the money was released.

"The Constitution gives you a lot of powers. But you must adhere to all procedures," said committee chairman Anyang' Nyong'o.

Senator Mong'are Bw'okongo said it is wrong to give a blank cheque to governors to spend without the requisite approvals.