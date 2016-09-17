By ISABEL GITHAE

Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya has lauded the Senate for reversing the impeachment of Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

Speaking at Ontulili in Meru on Friday, Mr Munya said the Senate followed the law and voted against Mr Gachagua's removal from office.

“Many times the Senate has not been following the law in matters affecting counties. But on the impeachment of Mr Gachagua, I take this opportunity to thank them," Mr Munya said.

He claimed Nyeri MCAs were punishing Mr Gachagua for rejecting their bid to misappropriate funds.

“Mr Gachagua did not do anything wrong but turned down unnecessary budgetary allocations. Is Nyeri the coldest place in the country so that its budget can be used to fund the construction of a sauna. Why should Nyeri MCAs want to have a steam bath?” Mr Munya posed.

On Wednesday, senators rejected all the charges brought against Mr Gachagua.

The Nyeri county assembly had accused Mr Gachagua of gross violation of the Constitution, the County Governments Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act.