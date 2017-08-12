The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) also sent a congratulatory message to Mr Kenyatta.

President John Magufuli of Tanzania posted his congratulatory message on his Twitter handle.

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

More by this Author

By WANJOHI GITHAE

More by this Author

East Africa Heads of State were the first to congratulate President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election.

In his congratulatory message, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda rooted for Kenya’s cooperation in developing the region.

He said the re-election was a testament that his development in the country and the region in the last five years was appreciated by the voters.

“As you embark on your new term of office, I am confident that you will continue with these efforts and the important task of promoting the unity and development of your people. Under your leadership, Kenya has continued to be a key regional economic, peace and security partner,” said President Museveni.

“I, therefore, look forward to continue working with you to strengthen further the brotherly relations and cooperation between our two countries, as well as other EAC (East African Community) partner states in the quest to develop our region.”

MAGUFULI

President John Magufuli of Tanzania posted his congratulatory message on his Twitter handle wishing Mr Kenyatta success.

“Nakupongeza Ndugu Uhuru Kenyatta kwa kuchaguliwa kuwa Rais wa Kenya kwa kipindi kingine. Nakutakia mafanikio mema (I congratulate you my brother Uhuru Kenyatta upon your re-election as President of Kenya for another term. I wish you success),” he wrote.

KAGAME

In his message, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda called for entrenched development in the region.

“Congratulations my brother @UKenyatta for a successful election and the trust Kenyans have placed in you!” he wrote on Twitter

[email protected] Pamoja tuzidi kujenga umoja na maendeleo ya mataifa na jumuiya yetu (Together let’s forge unity and development for our region).”

Strengthening relations

NKURUNZIZA

President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi wrote: “On behalf of all Burundians, I congratulate President-elect @UKenyatta and the people of Kenya. Looking forward to strengthening our relations.”

Elsewhere, Catholic bishops and a section of political parties also congratulated President Kenyatta on his re-election while asking opposition politicians to go to court over their grievances.

In a statement read by Bishop Alfred Rotich, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops asked politicians to ensure their “choice of words and way of communication promotes unity”.

NASA

This was in an apparent reference to the opposition National Super Alliance that has for the past few days been claiming that the polls were rigged.

The same stance was taken by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, whose executive secretary Mahboub Maalim said parties should use “proper and legal channels provided by the Constitution” to express their dissatisfaction.

Mr Maalim congratulated Mr Kenyatta on his re-election, adding that he was proud of the peaceful, orderly and transparent manner in which the polls were conducted.

DIASPORA

The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) also sent a congratulatory message to Mr Kenyatta.

The KDA, however, said the next five years “must be different” and that “mere words will be unacceptable this time round”.

A statement from KDA’s global chairman, Mr Shem Ochuodho, also made reference to the disputed tallying of votes by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“KDA, too, feels there was a predictive sprouting of presidential figures that was suspicious. However, only a professional forensic audit will establish the truth and lay to rest any such fears,” said Mr Ochuodho.