Mutua should be probed over graft claims - Senator says

Wiper Party Secretary-General Hassan Omar has said Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua should be prosecuted over graft claims.

The Mombasa senator said Governor Mutua should be probed since he has ignored summons to appear before the Senate to respond to audit queries on his county's expenditure in the 2013/2014 financial year.

"The guy has been using all means necessary to avoid being in the dock. In fact, Governor Mutua is no longer an audit query.

"The investigations are complete and right now he is supposed to be prosecuted," he said.

Senator Omar called on the Judiciary to stop shielding the governor, having blocked his prosecution.

|The courts have stopped his prosecution once or twice and that’s where we have an issue with them.

"They should not allow themselves to procrastinate people’s prosecution. This defeats the war on corruption,” Mr Omar said.

Mr Omar, who spoke on the sidelines of a public participation forum on The Local Content Bill chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in Mombasa, called for a collectivism in fighting corruption.

"The anti-corruption agenda must be neutral to political interests and positions. If it is wrong in Jubilee it ought to and must be wrong in Cord," he said.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to perform its mandate impartially.