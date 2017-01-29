By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi governorship aspirant Peter Kenneth has called into question incumbent Evans Kidero's development record, saying he is best suited for the top job.

Mr Kenneth, who attended a thanksgiving service organised by the Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Nairobi Ruai chapter, boasted of having an exemplary record when he was MP for Gatanga for a decade.

The governor hopeful described his relationship with Dr Kidero as friendly competition.

"Governor Evans Kidero and I are not enemies. But what we are doing is called friendly competition and let the Nairobians decide who they want," he said.