Peter Kenneth calls Governor Kidero's leadership into question

Monday January 30 2017

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero

From left: Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Kasarani MP John Njoroge and Peter Kenneth, among other leaders, attend a thanksgiving service in Ruai on January 29, 2017 organised by the Anglican Church of Kenya. Mr Kenneth said he is the right man for the governor's job. PHOTO | LILLIAN MUTAVI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Kenneth boasted of having an exemplary record when he was MP for Gatanga for a decade.
Advertisement
By LILLIAN MUTAVI
More by this Author

Nairobi governorship aspirant Peter Kenneth has called into question incumbent Evans Kidero's development record, saying he is best suited for the top job.

Mr Kenneth, who attended a thanksgiving service organised by the Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Nairobi Ruai chapter, boasted of having an exemplary record when he was MP for Gatanga for a decade.

The governor hopeful described his relationship with Dr Kidero as friendly competition.

"Governor Evans Kidero and I are not enemies. But what we are doing is called friendly competition and let the Nairobians decide who they want," he said.

He further said that the drainage system in the county is deplorable, "with garbage, blocked sewers, traffic jams among others".