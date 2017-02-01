By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

Ababu Namwamba’s Labour Party has announced it will decide this weekend which presidential candidate to back in the August elections.

In a press statement on Wednesday, secretary-general David Makali said the party will hold a two-day retreat at Sentrim Lake Elementaita Lodge from Friday to Sunday to deliberate on the elections.

Mr Makali said the retreat is supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and other major decisions will be made there.

“During the two days, the party will discuss its election strategies, campaign programme, nomination and support for party candidates at all levels,” he said.

According to Mr Makali, the party, which published its nomination requirements on Wednesday, has attracted a large number of aspirants from across the country.

The party has given candidates until February 8 to enrol and February 15 to submit their nomination papers.

Mr Namwamba resigned as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general in July last year on claims that the top party leaders had betrayed him.

The Budalang’i MP, who was a close allay of Cord principle Raila Odinga, broke political ties with him, accusing him of frustrating him.

Mr Namwamba had also pledged to support ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.