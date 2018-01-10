Nasa Senators walk out of House committee election

By DAVID MWERE

National Super Alliance (Nasa) Senators walked out of the Senate committee on roads and transport elections over allegation of interference from State House.

This came as the committee was readying to elect its chairperson and vice chairperson Wednesday.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala complained that the committee has not been given the independence it requires to choose leadership moments after Kiambu Senator Mr Kimani Wamatangi had been proposed and seconded for chairmanship.

"It is unfortunate that members here are not the ones voting. Someone else sited at statehouse is the one voting for them...they have no the free will to elect their committee leadership. We won't take part in the committee elections," Mr Malala said.

"Parliamentary committees are no longer independent. They were whipped this morning at State House and directed that all the committee leadership must go to Jubilee except the accounts and investment committee, which must be chaired by minority side," he said.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua accused the Jubilee leadership of holding lawmakerss captive.

"It is unfortunate and if this is the way Jubilee wants things to go or transact its business, then let them do it alone," Mr Wambua said.

The committee went on with elections after the Nasa senators walked out.

Mr Wamatangi was elected chairman with Marsabit Senator Hargura Godana as his vice.

The Senate standing orders require a quorum of five members to transact any business.

The committee has nine members, five from Jubilee and four from Nasa.