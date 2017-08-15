By IRENE MUGO

Three former Cabinet secretaries who were either fired or resigned from their posts in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term have made a comeback, but now as county bosses.

The three are former Devolution CS Anne Waiguru, former Land CS Charity Ngilu and former Interior CS Joseph ole Lenku.

Ms Waiguru (jubilee) is now the Kirinyaga Governor-elect after defeating her closest competitor Martha Karua with 39,265 votes.

The former minister garnered 159,606 votes against Ms Karua’s 120,341 votes.

Ms Waiguru in the Devolution ministry by Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri following the National Youth Service scandal in which billions of shillings were reported to have been lost.

KITUI

In Kitui Narc’s Charity Ngilu trounced outgoing Kitui Senator David Musila who was running as an independent candidate and incumbent Governor Julius Malombe of Wiper to become the governor-elect.

Mrs Ngilu garnered 167,741 votes to clinch the seat.

Mr Musila got 113,012 votes while Dr Malombe managed 74,006 votes.

Mrs Ngilu and Ms Waiguru are among the first three women to be elected as governor since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010. The third one is Bomet Governor-elect Joyce Laboso who trounced Nasa co-principal Isaac Ruto.

KAJIADO

In Kajiado County, Mr Joseph ole Lenku is now the governor-elect after beating the incumbent Governor David Nkedianye of ODM.

Mr Lenku was replaced as the Interior minister following rampant insecurity posed by Al-Shabab militants in 2014.