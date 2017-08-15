Nominated women MPs make it to Parliament

Most women nominated by political parties to the Senate, National Assembly and Ward Representative in 2013, successfully used their positions as a stepping stone to elective politics, in the just concluded General Election.

Thirteen of the nominated women have now been elected into positions in the three Houses after a grueling race.

Three of them, who were nominated as MCAs, four as senators and one as MP, have raised their political profiles and were elected to the National Assembly.

Ms Wanjiku wa Kibe, who was an MCA in Kiambu County is now the Gatundu North MP-elect, while Ms Mary Waithira, who rises her status from the Muranga County Assembly to become the Maragwa MP.

MCA

In Laikipia, Ms Catherine Wanjiku is the county’s Woman Rep, from a nominated MCA.

The 31-year old Ms Wanjiku (Jubilee Party), who had been nominated by TNA in 2013, garnered 138, 397 votes, which translates to an also 70 per cent win to replace Ms Jane Apollos.

The former Laikipia MCA rode on the platform of the youth agenda and her sustained war on second generation and other illicit brews in the region.

Ms Kibe a former broadcaster, who was nominated by the TNA to the Kiambu Assembly, now becomes the only female MP in the County after Ms Alice N’gan’ga of Thika Town and Esther Gathogo of Ruiru were defeated in their come-back bid.

Ms Waithira, the Maragwa MP-elect (Jubilee Party) made a name for herself when she moved a motion to impeach Governor Mwangi Wairia before the impeachment was quashed by the Senate.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Nominated senators, who have returned to Parliament as elected members are Ms Fatuma Dullo (Party of Reforms and Democracy) while her colleagues Liza Chelule and Janet Ong’era are now Woman Reps for Nakuru and Kisii counties respectively.

Their counterparts Martha Wangari and Naisula Lesuuda will now cross over to the National Assembly as elected MPs.

Nominated MP Sarah Paulata Korere of Jubilee Party returns to the National Assembly as the Laikipia North MP and Ms Janet Teiyaa, who had been nominated to represent special interests is now the Kajiabo County Woman Rep on Jubilee Party.

Ms Korere unseated her bitter rival and controversial Orange Democratic Movement MP Mathew Lempurkel (ODM) in Laikipia North.