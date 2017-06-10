By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Chaos erupted at the funeral of former Nyando MP Miruka Owuor after youths tried to attack Nyando MP Fred Outa.

Some of the locals started heckling speakers, demanding that Governor Jack Ranguma addresses the ceremony in Ahero.

When Mr Outa, the ODM Kisumu senate candidate, was given the opportunity to speak, the crowd surged towards him chanting pro Ranguma slogans.

SHOTS FIRED

Mr Outa's bodyguards fired in the air as they whisked him away.

They started throwing chairs and stones at the legislator's vehicle breaking its rear window as Mr Ranguma sat pensively at the dais.

Police officers also used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

Mr Ranguma lost to Prof Nyong'o in the nomination but contested the latter's victory and decided to seek re-election as an independent candidate.

He is leading the team of independents, mostly comprising disgruntled ex-members.

Senator Nyong'o did not attend the burial.

The county Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga condemned the incident.

OWUOR LOSES

Mr Owuor served as Nyando MP after being elected on a Kanu ticket in 1988.

He was succeeded by Clarkson Otieno Karan of Ford Kenya in 1992 after voters in Nyanza rallied behind Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who vied for the presidency in the same year on a Ford-Kenya ticket.