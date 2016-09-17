ODM, Jubilee Party supporters headed for clash

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

ODM and Jubilee Party supporters are set for a confrontation in Huruma, Nairobi on Sunday after their leaders organised parallel rallies at the same venue.

At a press conference on Saturday, ODM leaders said they will hold the meeting and dared Jubilee Party supporters to show up at the venue.

Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho said ODM supporters will hold a procession from Lang'ata to the Masinde Muliro Grounds in Huruma.

"The journey to get our party leader, Raila Odinga to State House has started," Mr Joho said at Orange House on Saturday.

ODM Nairobi branch chairman George Aladwa said the party had secured a permit for the meeting and asked for police to provide them with security.

"We dare Jubilee to show up at out venue, and we will know which party is popular," said Mr Aladwa.

Related Content ODM rally will go on despite parallel event - Kidero

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was also present at the press conference

On Friday, Mr Kidero maintained that the rally would go on as scheduled.

He dismissed as “inconsequential” the planned Jubilee rally scheduled for the same grounds and to be presided over by Mathare MP Steven Kariuki, who ditched the ODM.

Mr Kariuki said that he would proceed with his “development” rally in the constituency.

“I will inspect all the grounds in Mathare and decide to hold my rally at one of them, even if it is Huruma,” he said.