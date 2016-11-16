By PAUL WAWERU

Former Youth Enterprise Fund board member Jim Clement Ayungo appeared in court Wednesday over hate speech claims.

Mr Ayungo, who is eying the Ruaraka parliamentary seat, is alleged to have said that he would lead mass protests if Cord leader Raila Odinga loses the 2017 presidential election.

In an affidavit by the Flying Squad Unit in Nairobi the politician is alleged to have uttered the words at Lucky Summer in Ruaraka on Tuesday and was arrested the same day.

The police asked the court to detain the suspect for three days pending investigations into the case.

The police said they need to get and examine video recordings of the accused as he made the utterances.