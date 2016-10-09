By WANJOHI GITHAE

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Saturday took issue with a memo ostensibly from the Ministry of Interior to all churches and youth groups in Nyeri, directing them to spearhead the issuing of ID and voter’s cards.

ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed said the move is a plot to rig elections next year.

But, in a quick rejoinder, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said the statement by ODM was meant to incite people.

“That’s propaganda. They want to incite people and we will not allow that. We are aware of such incitement plans and let everyone know we are on top of things,” he said.

The alleged memo is said to have been written by L.N. Mwaura, a registration officer in Nyeri.

It calls for co-ordination between church leaders and youth leaders from various centres to work together in issuing IDs and voter’s cards.

Interior ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka said Mr Mohamed was seeking political mileage.

“PS Karanja Kibicho early this year went round the country in a drive to have people register for ID cards. Issuing of ID cards is in the ministry’s docket and it’s a crucial document. It is not true that only Central Kenya is being considered for ID cards. We do not register voters,” he said.

In his statement to newsrooms, Mr Mohamed alleged collusion between the ministry of Interior and IEBC to concentrate mass registration of voters in Jubilee regions, particularly Central Kenya region.

He said this was part of early rigging by the government which ODM would not allow.

“We take note that only Jubilee allied areas are getting this kind of government attention and massive employment of resources to get as many people as possible to acquire IDs and voter’s cards.

"The ministry of Interior, on the other hand, is the biggest obstacle to people getting ID cards in areas perceived not to support the Jubilee regime where the government is deliberately sabotaging the issuing of IDs to youths,” he said.

He called on the ministry to stop working with IEBC in registration of voters.

“The current selective registration of voters only continues the mass disenfranchisement of many Kenyans who are being denied the chance to be in a position to vote in the next polls and choose a leader of their choice.

"By denying some regions access to IDs and voter’ cards, the incompetent, corrupt and tribal Jubilee regime is being imposed on Kenyans,” he said.

MASS REGISTRATION

He claimed that IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba “is too conflicted to carry out the elections”.

“ODM will accept nothing short of credible elections; there should be equal access by all Kenyans to register as voters without undue hindrance and sabotage by the ministry of Interior in collusion with IEBC,” he said.

In a quick rejoinder IEBC, in a statement, said all efforts are being made to register as many people as possible.

“The IEBC officers across the country have been encouraged to address the challenges of low voter registration,” the commission’s communication manager Andrew Limo said.

“Kenyans are encouraged to visit our constituency offices to register. Our offices remain open for all walk-in registration. In some cases, the constituency based officers will be available at strategic events to register eligible voters. We urge all Kenyans to support such initiates,” stated IEBC.

In July, it was reported that over 300,000 National ID cards remained uncollected across the country.

The commission has been carrying out continuous voter registration across the country since 2014.

This was intercepted by the mass registration campaign conducted in February/march 2016 and April May 2016 for Malindi constituency, Kericho and Lamu counties.