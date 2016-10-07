ODM defectors to meet disciplinary committee at city hotel

The Orange Democratic Movement disciplinary committee has agreed to meet party defectors at a neutral ground.

This is after the members who defected to Jubilee Party, failed to show up at Orange House on Thursday.

The 13 politicians, through their lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, said they did not go to the party headquarters as they feared for their security.

"They expressed security fears, they know the party and so their fears must be well founded," he said.

The politicians will appear before the Fred Athuok-led team at Intercontinental Hotel on October 14.

The party had summoned two governors, a deputy governor and 10 MPs who publicly declared their support for Jubilee during its launch on September 10.

They are governors Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Ukur Yatani (Marsabit) and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

And the legislators are Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Mpuri Aburi (Tigania East), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi North), Mustafa Iddi (Kilifi South), Cyprian Kubai (Igembe Central), Isaac Mwaura (nominated MP), James Rege (Karachuonyo), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.