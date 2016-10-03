ODM defends its rallies amid unease in Cord

By BERNARD NAMUNANE

The Orange Democratic Movement on Monday moved to allay fears of a fall-out in the Cord even as the Wiper Party accused it of undermining coalition partners.

ODM chairman John Mbadi claimed the opposition coalition was intact and would field one presidential candidate in the next elections to face Jubilee Party’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This came as it was revealed that refusal by ODM to involve its Cord partners in its celebration of 10 years anniversary had driven a wedge among them.

Mr Mbadi said each party was strengthening its political base to give the coalition a formidable clout to win the 2017 elections.

“We want to assure our supporters that the coalition is intact and the ongoing campaigns are aimed at strengthening our individual parties and consolidating our support across the country to form a formidable force to kick out Jubilee in 2017,” said the Suba MP.

He added: “The 2017 race is a battle between wala nyama na wameza mate (Meat eaters and those who salivate). I believe it is only Jubilee that is eating meat and as Cord, we are all swallowing saliva and want to ensure we deal with Jubilee as a united force.”

Mr Mbadi defended ODM, stating that it was still functioning within the framework of the coalition, even after holding several rallies on their own with the latest being in Kisumu at the weekend.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya are partners in Cord.

He also termed as individual opinions which should not regarded as the party’s official position remarks attributed to some ODM leaders during the rallies that Mr Odinga should be the Cord flagbearer, which have incensed their Wiper and Ford-K colleagues.

“The debate on presidential candidates is nothing new. Members of each party are selling the agenda of their respective parties. We have listened to Moses Wetang’ula say that Raila should be king maker and Kalonzo argue that it is his time because he has sacrificed twice,” he said.

“But we in ODM believe that Raila has sacrificed a lot for Kenya and is more focused than his co-principals. That is the strength we are selling until we get a presidential candidate for the coalition.”

On Sunday at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa, Kitui Senator David Musila warned the ODM leaders against thinking that they were more popular and bigger compared to Wiper and Ford-K.

ELECTION PANIC

On Monday, Mr Musila, who is also the Wiper chairman, accused ODM legislators of undermining Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang’ula in the guise of celebrating the party’s 10th anniversary.

“They are saying that so and so will be Raila’s running mate; they are saying that the coalition’s flagbearer should come from the largest party; they are saying that ODM is the largest party in East and Central Africa.

"If MPs from ODM can talk and state that Raila must be their candidate, what do you make of others in the coalition,” he said on phone.

Mr Musila revealed that despite holding various meetings with senior ODM officials, “nothing has changed”.

Still, he accused ODM of frustrating efforts to name the coalition’s presidential candidate by positioning Mr Odinga as the most suitable choice.

Mr Musila charged that Mr Mbadi’s assertion that Cord can name its flagbearer in February next year was contrary to what had been agreed upon in the coalition.

In separate interviews, MPs from ODM, Wiper and Ford-K revealed a deeply splintered coalition, with party leaders under pressure from their members to ensure they are flagbearer.

Wiper and Ford-K MPs accuse ODM of failing to involve them in the celebrations.

Sources within the two parties said that Mr Musyoka spoke to Mr Odinga at his Upper Hill’s offices before the former Prime Minister flew to Mombasa, on the need to hold the event as a Cord function.

Mr Wetang’ula is said to have expressed similar views.

“Mr Odinga promised that after the Mombasa function, there will be no other celebration with ODM alone but they have since been going it alone,” said a source from Wiper.