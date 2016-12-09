By GAITANO PESSA

By EAD ACHIENG

ODM officials in Kisumu have demanded an apology from Governor Jack Ranguma for comments he made that frequent party rallies have slowed development in the county.

Speaking on behalf of county party officials on Friday, Treasurer Kasuku Achila said the governor has never attended a meeting of ODM officials in the county.

“He owes residents an explanation. He has been blaming his deputy Ruth Odinga for derailing his development agenda,” Mr Achila said.

“We want Governor Ranguma to apologise to the party and its leader Raila Odinga,” he said.

“We remind Ranguma that the multitudes that attend ODM rallies do not do so to please the party leader but because they love the party and its ideals," he added.

Mr Ranguma on Wednesday said he had little time to run the county and engage investors because of ODM activities.

“I once had a chat with an ambassador and informed him of my development plans for Kisumu County and he invited me to Estonia twice to discuss my agenda.

"I could not skip party rallies to travel lest people say I am not with baba (Raila Odinga),” Mr Ranguma said.

The officials asked the governor join another party if he was “ashamed of ODM colours”.

Mr Ranguma, however, said he made the remarks “on a light note”.

“I explained to our development partners that I am also a politician who must actively participate in party activities,” he said.