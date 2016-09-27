ODM plans weekend rallies in Kisumu

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The ODM party will hold two day-events in Kisumu this weekend to culminate in a Saturday rally to be addressed by Raila Odinga, deputy party leader Hassan Joho says

"We are going to Kisumu to explain the difference between us and Jubilee," said Mr Joho.

The Mombasa Governor added: "On Saturday, Kisumu will declare its political stand in the 2017 General Election."

The announcement comes amidst reports that the Orange party was planning a rally at Deputy President William Ruto's Eldoret backyard this weekend.

"I can assure you that we will visit everywhere in Kenya. We are going to Kisumu this weekend and we are definitely going to Eldoret soon," said Governor Joho.

'THEY WILL COME'

"You will be surprised to see that those who claim to have defected will be with us in Kisumu. They will come," said Senator Prof Nyong'o.

The leaders refused to discuss any other topic apart from the planned Kisumu visit.

The planned Kisumu rally comes after a well-publicised two-day event in Mombasa and one in Nairobi's Huruma Estate all ran by Governor Joho.

The rally also comes after ODM issued an ultimatum to 13 of its members - two governors, a deputy governor and 10 MPs- to explain why they should not be kicked out and forced into a by-election for supporting Jubilee.

At the press conference, Mr Joho did not address what will happen next after the ultimatum ends today Tuesday.