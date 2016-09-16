ODM rally in Mathare will go on despite parallel Jubilee event, Kidero says

Friday September 16 2016

Cord leader Raila Odinga (right) and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero chat during a rally held on February 13, 2016 in Kibra Constituency. Governors from Cord zones have lately been opening up their regions to investment opportunities. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Cord leader Raila Odinga (right) and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero chat during a rally held on February 13, 2016 in Kibra Constituency. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By PETER LEFTIE
More by this Author

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero says the ODM rally scheduled for the Huruma grounds in Mathare on Sunday will go on as scheduled.

The announcement was made despite plans by area MP Stephen Kariuki to hold a Jubilee event at the same venue and day.

"The grounds belong to the county government and it is us who have booked it for that day.

"Our rally will go on," said Dr Kidero on Friday.

The governor was speaking at ODM’s Orange House headquarters in Nairobi.

He was flanked by Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his Ruaraka counterpart Tom Kajwang.