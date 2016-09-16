By PETER LEFTIE

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero says the ODM rally scheduled for the Huruma grounds in Mathare on Sunday will go on as scheduled.

The announcement was made despite plans by area MP Stephen Kariuki to hold a Jubilee event at the same venue and day.

"The grounds belong to the county government and it is us who have booked it for that day.

"Our rally will go on," said Dr Kidero on Friday.

The governor was speaking at ODM’s Orange House headquarters in Nairobi.