ODM suffers setback in Kisii after party officials defect

By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

ODM has suffered a setback in Kisii after some of its officials defected to the Kenya National Congress (KNC) party.

The officials claimed the opposition is planning to give direct nominations to preferred candidates.

Those who defected are ODM Kisii branch secretary Samwel Mogusu, treasurer Caren Magara and her assistant Benard Nyamoko.

They were joined by former Bonchari MP Charles Onyancha, who accused the ODM and Wiper parties of stifling democracy.

The defectors were received by KNC party leader Manson Nyamweya, who is also South Mugirango MP. Mr Nyamweya is vying for the Kisii governorship in the August elections.

Addressing KNC supporters, Mr Mogusu vowed to ensure that the party becomes a political force to reckon with in the county.

"Having tirelessly worked to popularise ODM in the region, I know the terrain very well and will have no problem identifying with the electorate on the ground.

"I will work round the clock to make KNC the party to beat in the region," he said.

'NO' TO DIVERSE OPINIONS

Mr Nyamoko accused some leaders in ODM of failing to accommodate diverse opinions.

He claimed a clique of party insiders had conspired to hand direct nominations to themselves and their friends during the forthcoming primaries.

“We are aware that a certain group that is out to frustrate democracy has already ganged up to hand over nomination tickets to a number of individuals.

"This amounts to favouritism and we cannot continue to be part of the party where our democratic rights will be denied," he said.

Mr Nyamweya welcomed the defectors, saying KNC was poised to change the face of regional politics.

“With these new members, the party is growing from strength to strength. We are steadily growing into a powerful movement that will change the face of regional politics," said Mr Nyamweya.

The MP expressed confidence he will unseat incumbent Governor James Ongwae in the next polls.

KNC secretary-general Ogembo Masese said the party would join the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

“We are rallying behind the Nasa movement and remain committed to the ideals espoused by its principals," he said.