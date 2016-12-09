ODM summons 7 politicians over Homa Bay fracas

By PETER LEFTIE

Seven politicians from Homa Bay County risk being locked out of party nominations over their role in the violence that broke out at a meeting attended by Cord leader Raila Odinga two weeks ago.

On Friday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) summoned the politicians suspected to have been involved in the fracas that nearly disrupted Mr Odinga’s meeting in Homa Bay town.

A statement from the party’s elections board asked the politicians to appear before it next Tuesday to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them if they are found culpable.

“Following disturbances at the ODM rally in Homa Bay on Sunday 27 November 2016, the National Elections Board (NEB) of the party has summoned seven politicians to appear before it to explain the cause of violence that almost disrupted a rally in Homa Bay town, which was addressed by Party Leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” read the statement sent to newsrooms from Orange House.

MISCONDUCT SANCTIONS

The politicians include Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, his deputy Hamilton Orata and MPs Gladys Wanga, Peter Kaluma and Oyugi Magwanga.

Others include Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant Enosh Bolo and Homa Bay Town parliamentary aspirant Washington Ogada.

“Those found culpable will be recommended for disciplinary action before the Party Disciplinary Committee for further interrogation,” the statement added.

Sanctions for such misconduct range from a warning to disqualification from party activities, including nominations, depending on the gravity of the offence, the statement warned.

By summoning the politicians, ODM was living up to its earlier threat to crack down on its members who abet violence during public rallies.

MP CHARGED

The party had earlier stated that it had completed investigations into the fracas at Homa Bay Stadium and identified the guilty parties against whom action will be taken.

Mr Kaluma has since been charged in court with assaulting his rival Mr Ogada.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh60,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The MP defended himself against the accusations, saying he was the one beaten up during the altercation with Mr Ogada.

County Police Commandant John Omusanga and Criminal Investigations Officer Michael Mugo accused the two politicians of breaking the law.