Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma and Hezron Mc’Obewa, a gubernatorial candidate seeking to unseat Mr Ranguma, took to their heels to save their lives.

During the rally, a rowdy crowd also booed and pelted leaders with stones, forcing them to flee.

Mr Kaluma and Mr Ogaga, an aspirant seeking to unseat the MP, fought at the Homa Bay town stadium before Cord leader Raila Odinga arrived at the venue.

The Orange Democratic Movement party will summon and grill eight politicians who exchanged blows during a rally in Homa Bay on Sunday.

ODM Chief Executive Officer Oduor Ong’wen said the party officials have investigated the incident and identified eight politicians who were responsible for the violence that erupted during a public meeting to commemorate the second anniversary of the death of Senator Otieno Kajwang.

Mr Ong’wen did not name all the politicians involved but mentioned Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma and his rival Washington Ogaga as being two of the eight.

“We are going to summon those who caused chaos in the Homa Bay rally and punish them,” said Mr Ong’wen.

Mr Ong’wen said the party’s national executive council is set to grill the eight politicians over the violence.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate.