The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will not extend Saturday’s deadline for applications for those seeking tickets to contest in next year’s General Election.

ODM National Elections Board chairperson Judy Pareno said the board is impressed by the response, adding that the applications have been overwhelming in the last two months.

She spoke as the Jubilee Party declared it will not tie its ongoing application for nominations to a deadline for fear of losing potential candidates to fringe parties within the Jubilee strongholds and battleground zones.

“We are happy with the progress of the applications, but the deadline remains December 31. Many people are streaming into our headquarters. It is important to note that we will not extend the deadline,” Ms Pareno said.

She added that many of those who have turned up are interested in the Member of County Assembly positions but with considerable high numbers in all the other positions.

Ms Pareno said that the NEB will vet all the candidates before finalising the list of those cleared to contest in the party primaries staggered in three phases.

Said Ms Pareno, “We are planning to run decent party nominations. We urge contestants to adhere to the code they have signed and returned together with nomination papers. We expect them to conduct peaceful nominations as punishment for violent ones will be too painful.”

She also warned party officials against commenting on matters lying within the mandate of the NEB to avoid creating unnecessary confusion on ongoing plans for nominations.

ODM is seemingly offering the most expensive ticket with those seeking to contest the presidency paying Sh1 million application fee, governors Sh500,000, senators and MPs Sh250,000 and MCAs Sh25,000 with those classified under interest groups paying only half of the total amounts for all the positions.

And speaking to the Nation on Friday JP Secretary General Veronica Maina said that the party will not set deadline for ongoing applications opened early this month for fear of losing out to smaller parties in their strongholds.

“Applications are going on. But we are waiting for the February deadline for the resignation of civil servants. If we don’t wait they will move to small parties and we will lose out,” she said.

She said that high numbers of applications from the counties have been received with many of the applicants seeking to contest for the county assembly positions.

Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya and Party of National Unity led by Peter Munya are said to be stronger in some of the counties such as Kirinyaga,Meru and Tharaka Nithi and are waiting to reap from Jubilee nomination fall outs.

“Our doors are widely opened for those who may want to join our party-not only in Meru but everywhere including Kisii and the whole country,”said Mr Munya.

“People are moving with care. The nomination issue is very delicate and Narc Kenya and PNU cannot be taken for granted in case of fall outs,” said Kirinyaga Central JP Parliamentary hopeful Josiah Miringuh.