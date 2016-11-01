ODM writes to the registrar to purge 10 rebels

By NATION TEAM

Ten Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders could be in deep trouble by Tuesday if the Registrar of Political Parties acts on a notification by the party.

Registrar Lucy Ndung’u on Tuesday told the Nation she would update the ODM register in seven days after the party informed her of their expulsions.

A governor, deputy governor, seven Members of Parliament and a Member of the County Assembly are listed in the notification received by the registrar.

“I will study the report by ODM and look at its constitution,” she said. “If they have followed the procedure as stipulated by the law, then I will have no option but to remove the named members from the party’s register.”

Should she do so, Ms Ndung’u will advise the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to act, which could see the rebels forced out of their political positions and made to face by-elections.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and Viwandani (Nairobi) MCA Sam Nyangwara are among those expelled from ODM.

The MPs are Mr Stephen Kariuki (Mathare), Mr Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Mr Samwel Arama (Nakuru West), Mr Ababu Namwamba (Budalang’i), Mr Masoud Mwahima (Likoni), Mr John Waluke (Sirisia) and Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae will, however, be required to appoint a new deputy if Mr Maangi loses his seat, with Nominated Senator Janet Ong’era among the front-runners.

On Tuesday, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen wrote to Ms Ndung’u informing her that the National Governing Council, the party’s second-most powerful body, had adopted a report by its top organ, National Executive Council that approved the expulsions.

“As a consequence of the foregoing action, the members listed as expelled from the party cease to be members of the ODM party,” Mr Ong’wen said in a letter dated November 1, 2016. “I, therefore, request you to move with dispatch and delist them from the register of ODM members.”

However, lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, for the politicians, notified the party he had appealed against the expulsions.

Mr Arama said he would appeal the decision to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal. Mr Mwaura said his decision to run on a Jubilee ticket next year was final, while Mr Kariuki said he was ready for a by-election.

“People are saying I am a good leader but they wouldn’t elect me on ODM,” said Mr Mwaura, who is eyeing the Ruiru parliamentary seat. “That is the political reality.”

FIGHT EXPULSION

Mr Mung’aro, who was given another opportunity to defend himself before the party’s top organ, said he would fight the expulsion. Ms Chidzuga dismissed the resolution, saying she had always worked “in accordance with the ODM manifesto of serving the people”.

Mr Mvurya and Mr Mwahima declined to comment on the matter.

However, Mr Mvurya’s outspoken deputy, Ms Fatuma Achani, told ODM that kicking the governor out of office would not leave a leadership vacuum since she was there to take over.

Meanwhile, a Mombasa-based lobby, Umoja Summit Mombasa, defended the rebels, with its co-ordinator, Mr Anthony Chitavi, saying ODM “had shown it was not interested in coast people.”

Elsewhere, the Orange party has told voters whose leaders were expelled from the party to prepare for a mini poll by February.

ODM National chairman John Mbadi yesterday said once the registrar removes the rebels from the party’s register, she will notify the Speakers of the relevant Houses to declare the seats vacant, paving the way for by-elections.

On Monday, ODM became the first party to crack down on disloyal members when it expelled the 10 who defected to the ruling Jubilee Party.

“We would want this process to be expeditiously done so that the mini elections are conducted six months before the country goes for next year’s General Election,” Mr Mbadi said during a morning talk show in a vernacular radio station.

Mr Mbadi asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop prodding the opposition to name its presidential candidate, saying the delay was deliberate and strategic.