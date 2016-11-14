Odinga, State House trade barbs over troops’ UN pullout

By DENNIS ODUNGA

More by this Author

Opposition chief Raila Odinga and State House on Monday engaged in a war of words after the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) party leader hit back at Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of misleading the nation.

This came as the Cord co-principal continued to accuse the government of acting illegally on the withdrawal of the Kenyan military from peacekeeping duty in South Sudan.

Mr Odinga said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy were confirming that they still lived in the past and had not familiarised themselves with the new constitutional order.

He said it was wrong for Mr Ruto to ask Kenyans to keep off military matters in the guise that the President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has the final say on how the troops should be deployed.

“The President and his deputy must not be allowed to mislead the country,” Mr Odinga said in a press statement.

But in a quick rejoinder, State House on Monday hit back at Mr Odinga for the second day running, saying his statement was made “out of ignorance”.

“Mr Odinga must be reminded that the operations of the Kenya Defence Forces is not like a ragtag militia, like the Baghdad boys, to be deployed at the whims and desires of political party functionaries,” State House said in a statement sent to newsrooms by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

State House also dismissed Mr Odinga’s assertion that Kenyan troops were in South Sudan primarily for the allowances.

“Our soldiers do not put their lives on the line because of allowances and stipends. They are in peace keeping for the peace and security of Kenya, the region and the world.”

The opposition leader’s response comes barely a day after Mr Ruto defended the President over the recent pullout, saying he had the sole mandate to make decisions about the military.

“This position is autocratic as it is unconstitutional and outdated,” said Mr Odinga. “Long gone are the days of the Kenya African Rifles and the Kenya Armed Forces that existed to protect the regime from its own people.”

Parliament’s approval

He said the Constitution states that the national security organs are subordinate to civilian authority.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also come to the defence of the President, saying he was justified to be angry over the recent dismissal of Lieutenant-General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki as force commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

PRESIDENT SIDESTEPPED PARLIAMENT

The government has maintained that it was not informed in advance about the planned dismissal of Lt-Gen Ondieki.

Mr Odinga maintained that President Kenyatta was wrong in sanctioning the pullout without seeking Parliament’s approval. He said it was unfair for the President to sidestep Parliament, which is constitutionally empowered to approve military deployment.

“The President and his deputy cannot tell Kenyans to leave military matters alone,” he said.

Mr Odinga. “Neither can they purport that the President has military authority over the forces that excludes that rest of Kenyans.”

He added: “Dictatorship usually begins with a country’s leadership ignoring or deliberately misinterpreting the constitution for ego missions.”

“The President does not have an exclusive mandate in matters military. It is Parliament and not the President that has overall authority over the military,” Mr Odinga said.

He said the National Security council, can only deploy the military outside Kenya with approval of Parliament just as the president cannot declare war without the MPs consent.

Mr Odinga expressed concern that the President and his deputy are slowly taking the country into dictatorship by seeking to silence Kenyans from questioning how the government operates.