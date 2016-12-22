By OUMA WANZALA

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) has called for street demos on January 4 to protest the passage of amendments to negotiated electoral laws and regulations.

Cord principals Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga on Thursday also accused President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party of frustrating justice.

Earlier, the House, dominated by Jubilee lawmakers, had passed all proposed changes to Elections Laws (Amended) Act amid protests from opposition legislators.

They thus reinstated provisions for manual identification of voters and manual transmission of results in case the electronic system fails.

'LEGAL COUP'

But speaking in Nairobi, the Cord leaders urged Kenyans to "rise up and save Kenya".

“We want Kenyans to support this move. It is time to liberate and people should come out in large numbers to finally liberate Kenya,” said Mr Odinga.

He observed that the amended laws would deny Kenyans an opportunity to have a fair and free election.

“This is a legal coup. The Jubilee coalition has decided to deny Kenyans free and fair elections just the way it happened in Burundi,” said Mr Odinga at his Capitol Hill office.

He said the laws that were changed were as a result of negotiations that were made with contribution of Kenyans, including religious leaders and diplomats, which he said was unacceptable.

TECH USE

“Jubilee is breaking the law that was developed by experts,” he said, adding that many countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Senegal and India with 863 million voters have used electoral technology and Kenya cannot shy away from it.

He claimed Jubilee administration is afraid to use technology because people are used to manipulating votes through manual processes and even resurrecting the dead to vote.

He added that Jubilee wants to take Kenya the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) route where President Joseph Kabila has refused to leave office.

“We cannot go to elections to participate in a fraud,” said Mr Odinga as he accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind the scheme.

APRIL DEMOS

He said the opposition does not want violence, instead, they want everything to be done in order.

Kenyans have decided to protect their rights by holding demonstrations, Mr Odinga added.

In May, this year, the Opposition called for street demos to remove IEBC commissioners from office, a move that later turned violent and some people lost their lives.