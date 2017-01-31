Opposition forms joint team to run Nasa

Tuesday January 31 2017

Opposition leaders

From left: Opposition leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Moses Wetang'ula and Nick Salat display a gesture of unity during the unveiling of an opposition coalition at Bomas of Kenya on January 11, 2017. They are yet to decide on their flag-bearer. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ISAAC ONGIRI
Opposition leaders on Tuesday announced the formation of a new coalition, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) and named a committee to coordinate its operations.

They also announced that they had reserved the name of the alliance pending its registration as a new political outfit.

The announcement was made by Cord leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula, who were joined by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

The leaders also announced that they will hold a major public rally in Bomet Town on Saturday to drum up support for the new alliance.

Mr Odinga said the rally will be hosted by Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

The members of the Nasa coordinating committee are senators James Orengo, Johnson Muthama, Agnes Zani and Boni Khalwale and MPs Eseli Simiyu, Sakwa Bunyasi, Francis Nyenze, Chris Wamalwa, Timothy Bosire, Farah Maalim and Kipruto Kirwa.

