Twelve experts have been picked to prepare a structure and a manifesto for a super alliance that the Opposition is forming for next year’s General Election.

Joint rallies will be held countrywide from January to popularise the outfit.

Sources familiar with the plans to form the National Super Alliance said that leaders of the main Opposition parties will meet next week to discuss the details.

The Alliance is the brainchild of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

It has been welcomed by Cord leader Raila Odinga who sees it as the opportunity for the Opposition to face Jubilee under President Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy William Ruto next year.

Mr Mudavadi was today economical with details of their consultations, but confirmed that the alliance will bring together Opposition political parties and other movements.

“The alliance brings together Kenyans who are dissatisfied with the way Jubilee is leading this country.

"This is not only about Opposition political parties but movements such as trade unions.

"We want to do away with the ills that are making life so difficult for most Kenyans,” he said on phone.

It is understood Mr Odinga, Mr Mudavadi and their counterparts Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) have been advised that the best way to stir up support among the public was to unite under a new outfit.

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga told a rally in Laikipia North Constituency that the Opposition will form a super alliance by February next year and field a presidential candidate.

“They will be surprised with the team that we will put forward. We are preparing ourselves and I am sure we shall be together by February,” Mr Odinga told over 300 ODM delegates at Storm Resort.

UHURU AGAINST ALLIANCE

Mr Odinga has held talks with Mr Musyoka, who it was feared would be uncomfortable with the new alliance but speaking at Mr Odinga’s Capitol Hill offices in Upper Hill Nairobi on Thursday.

Sources in the Opposition said parties had nominated two members to the negotiating team.

The Jubilee leadership has responded by saying that the Opposition want to create new political positions such as a prime minster, for themselves.

Speaking in Kericho, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the leaders as “self-seekers” only interested in sharing key leadership positions.

“Our friends in the Opposition just want to take power so that they can have the satisfaction of sharing out leadership positions.

"They cannot agree on who will be President, Prime Minister and I do not know what else. They have no agenda and they will lead Kenyans nowhere,” he said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said Jubilee was panicking over the super alliance.

The experts, it was understood, were instruction to work on a manifesto with devolution, unity of Kenyans, fighting corruption, an accountable cabinet, and economic prosperity as its key pillars.

They are keen to restore the influential positions of Cabinet ministers picked from among MPs, unlike the current team.

The structure will have to be accommodative but not bloated.