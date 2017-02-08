By PATRICK LANG'AT

The electoral agency will today to meet the newly unveiled National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders at its Anniversary Towers Headquarters in Nairobi.

The morning meeting comes just a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

It also comes a day after the IEBC said that it was way below its six million new voters target by the time the one-month voter enlisting drive ends on February 14.

Only 2.1 million people have enlisted by end of the third week.

In the meeting, Nation.co.ke has established, the leaders Raila Odinga (Orange Democratic Movement), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) will be seeking answers on what they say are glaring mistakes in the voter enlisting drive.

According to Mr Mudavadi’s press secretary Kibisu Kabatesi, the leaders will focus on worries over claims of shared identity cards in the voter registration, the voter register audit, claims of failure of the Biometric Voter Registration machines in the Nasa strongholds as well as modalities of the upcoming party nominations.

While Cord will be meeting the IEBC team, President Kenyatta will be opening the Kenya-Germany Business Forum in Nairobi.

A State House brief said that projections show that some 300 German businesses will be represented at the forum.

The businesses, State House said, are expected to share best practises as well as agree investment deals and partnerships with their Kenyan counterparts.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto will today address different rallies in Mtito Andei, Salama, Makueni and Athi River in Makueni and Machakos Counties.

The DP yesterday concluded a five-day whirlwind tour of the Coast region where he vowed a ruthless crackdown on drug dealers in the region.

The DP also asked residents to register in large numbers, telling them it was the only way to ensure Jubilee Party’s win in the August General Election.

At the same time, US Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec will this morning visit Kariobangi Estate to encourage the residents to register as voters.

Mr Godec will ride a matatu with some youth from the estate to Kariobangi Primary School where the function will take place.

The visit to Kariobangi comes a day after Mr Godec, British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey and a host of other diplomats met with the IEBC team at their offices.

“International partners congratulated new IEBC commissioners today and offered strong support for free, fair, peaceful and credible 2017 elections,” tweeted Mr Godec yesterda y.

Here now is a summary of what the top political leaders will be doing today:

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi, opening the Kenya-Germany Business Forum

William Ruto

The Deputy President will address rallies in Mtito Andei, Salama, Makueni and Athi River in Makueni and Machakos Counties.

Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula