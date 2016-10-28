PNU backs Uhuru re-election, Munya installed party leader

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The Party of National Unity (PNU) has agreed to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in 2017 even after refusing to dissolve and join his Jubilee Party.

PNU's National Delegates Conference in Nairobi resolved to field candidates in every elective post next year, except the President.

Delegates have also endorsed new party Leader Peter Munya to take over from retired president Mwai Kibaki.

Mr Munya says he will lead the party "democratically" by following his predecessors but added the new leadership will have to chart its course to deal with current challenges facing the party.

The NDC followed controversies surrounding the existence of the party that gave President Kibaki his second term.

This week a Political Parties Dispute Resolution Tribunal nullified its announced dissolution last month.

The Tribunal sitting in Nairobi found that wrong officials had signed documents declaring the party dissolved.