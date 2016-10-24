PNU chair scoffs at bid to nullify merger

By JOSEPH OPENDA

Party of National Unity chairman John Kamama has rubbished efforts by Meru governor Peter Munya to have the party field candidates in the 2017 election.

Mr Kamama, who spearheaded the party’s merger with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee, laughed off the relentless efforts by a faction of party officials to have the merger declared null by the political parties’ tribunal.

He has accused the governor of attempting to take the party’s leadership through the back door without acquainting himself with its constitution and dynamics.

Mr Kamama, who spoke with the Nation in Nakuru Town on Monday, said Mr Munya needed to understand that the party was dissolved and does not have a single office in the country.

According to Mr Kamama, the party had not submitted its audit report for the last four years as required by the law.

AUDIT REPORT

“PNU closed its last office in Molo last month and all its bank accounts after folding to form the Jubilee Party. I wonder whether he knows that the party secretary-general had failed to submit the party’s audit report to the registrar of political parties for four years,” he said.

In a case filed by the rival faction, Mr Kamama is accused of illegally spearheading the merger on behalf of the party officials against their wish.

According to the officials, Mr Kamama who presented himself as the party’s chairman had never been gazetted as its official.

Mr Kamama on the hand maintains that he followed all the procedures as the acting authority in the process of dissolving the party.

“Having been confirmed as the party’s acting chairman in 2014, I was given the mandate to oversee the merger by PNU National Executive committee,” he said.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is set to rule on whether PNU’s merger with the Jubilee Party will forge ahead on Wednesday.