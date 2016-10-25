Parties to battle it out in four ward by-elections

By ELGAR MACHUKA

By JULIUS MUSUNGU

The polls commission will on Wednesday morning hold four by-elections at ward level in what could be part of a long-term test for the agency, after its commissioners announced their resignation.

The wards are Sala in Bura Constituency (Tana River County), Nyancheki in Bobasi Bobasi Constituency (Kisii County), Kalokol in Turkana Central Constituency (Turkana County) and Mosiro in Kajiado West Constituency (Kajiado County).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners will still oversee these polls after giving notice to leave office by the end of November, when a new team is expected to have been appointed.

On Tuesday evening, the IEBC said it expects to relay all results electronically but some areas may experience delays due to poor network coverage.

HOTLY CONTESTED

A tough contest is expected in the Mosiro Ward by-election, with Jubilee Party’s Jonathan Koroine and ODM’s Peter Tirishe facing off.

This is seen as a litmus test for Jubilee Party as it seeks to win the seat, which was occupied by the late Peter Korrinyo of ODM.

In Nyancheki, it was all systems go for the hotly contested by-election last evening.

Jubilee, Wiper, ODM, Ford-Kenya and KNC are some of the top parties that have fielded candidates.

Nyacheki has attracted the highest number of candidates. A total of 15 individuals will battle it out for the seat.

IEBC communications director Andrew Limo on Tuesday dismissed claims that there were plans to rig the poll.