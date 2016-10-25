Parties to battle it out in four ward by-elections

Wednesday October 26 2016

An IEBC officer reads biometrics from a voter

An IEBC officer reads biometrics from a voter using an electronic voter identification device during the Ngobit Ward by-election in Laikipia County on June 3, 2016. Four by-elections will be held in four wards in Kisii, Tana River, Turkana and Kajiado Counties on October 26, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • IEBC expects to relay all results electronically but some areas may experience delays due to poor network coverage.
  • IEBC communications director Andrew Limo on Tuesday dismissed claims that there were plans to rig the poll.
Advertisement
By ELGAR MACHUKA
More by this Author
By JULIUS MUSUNGU
More by this Author

The polls commission will on Wednesday morning hold four by-elections at ward level in what could be part of a long-term test for the agency, after its commissioners announced their resignation.

The wards are Sala in Bura Constituency (Tana River County), Nyancheki in Bobasi Bobasi Constituency (Kisii County), Kalokol in Turkana Central Constituency (Turkana County) and Mosiro in Kajiado West Constituency (Kajiado County).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners will still oversee these polls after giving notice to leave office by the end of November, when a new team is expected to have been appointed.

On Tuesday evening, the IEBC said it expects to relay all results electronically but some areas may experience delays due to poor network coverage.

HOTLY CONTESTED

A tough contest is expected in the Mosiro Ward by-election, with Jubilee Party’s Jonathan Koroine and ODM’s Peter Tirishe facing off.

Related Content

This is seen as a litmus test for Jubilee Party as it seeks to win the seat, which was occupied by the late Peter Korrinyo of ODM.

In Nyancheki, it was all systems go for the hotly contested by-election last evening.

Jubilee, Wiper, ODM, Ford-Kenya and KNC are some of the top parties that have fielded candidates.

Nyacheki has attracted the highest number of candidates. A total of 15 individuals will battle it out for the seat.

IEBC communications director Andrew Limo on Tuesday dismissed claims that there were plans to rig the poll.

“Politicians should not make such allegations unless they have enough evidence to support their claims,” Mr Limo told the Nation.

Related Stories

22  hours ago

Raila stumps for Cord candidate in Kisii ward by-election

The seat was left vacant following the death of ODM’s Peter Ongeri four months ago.

  • 22  hours ago Kalonzo tells Jubilee to forget Gusii votes
  • 22  hours ago Parties use poll to test strength in Gusii region