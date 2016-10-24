Parties use poll to test strength in Gusii region

By MAGATI OBEBO

More by this Author

By ELGAR MACHUKA

More by this Author

A flurry of activities marked the final day of campaigns in Nyacheki Ward, Kisii County, as the main political parties made last-minute efforts to woo voters.

All the affiliate parties of the opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Democratic Movement and Ford-Kenya — have fielded candidates for the seat previously held by an ODM member.

The parties are said to be using the by-election, due on Tuesday, to gauge their influence in Gusii politics ahead of next year’s General Election.

ODM leader Raila Odinga did not take any chances, arriving in the ward on Monday afternoon.

The chopper carrying Mr Odinga landed at 2.30pm at Isena and he was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd chanting his name.

He headed straight to Nyacheki Market, where he drummed up support for Mr Naftali Onkoba, the ODM contestant.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka pitched camp in the county on Sunday and Monday in an effort to market his party. Although he did not go to Nyacheki, his presence just two days to the by-election spoke of his mission.

Jubilee Party may be using the by-election to test the reception of its merger in the vote-rich region. Deputy President William Ruto was in the county on Sunday and, although he did not visit the ward, it is said he gave the ruling party’s blessing to Jubilee candidate Maxwell Nyaanga.

Mr Odinga was received in the ward by Kisii Governor James Ongwae, who asked voters to be on the lookout for those who might want to rig the elections. Mr Ongwae has been leading ODM campaigns in the region.

PREPARATIONS IN TOP GEAR

The seat fell vacant after the death of Peter Ongeri four months ago.

Returning Officer Jackeline Osiemo told the Nation that preparations were in top gear.

Election materials were dispatched to the ward yesterday for the poll, to be manned by 51 presiding officers and their deputies and 74 clerks.

“We have also made arrangements to ensure that there will be two police officers in each polling station and an additional ten officers will be stationed at the Isena tallying centre to provide additional security,” said Ms Osiemo.

More than 10,924 voters are expected to cast their votes in a by-election for which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared 15 candidates.

While campaigning for their aspirant, ODM leaders cautioned residents to be vigilant on election day to prevent rigging as they hinted at plans to compromise the elections.

Mr Ongwae warned residents against receiving bribes from candidates in order to vote for them. He assured them that the county government will work with Mr Onkoba to complete the development projects started by the former ward representative.

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses the party's supporters at Kimera Shopping Centre, Nyamira County on October 24, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS KAVISU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

None of the Kisii County members of Parliament attended Mr Odinga’s rallies on Monday.

Mr Odinga termed the by-election an acid test between Cord and Jubilee.

“This is the thermometer that will gauge the strength of me and Uhuru and we must be ready to teach them a lesson on Wednesday,” said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga sent the audience into fits of laughter when he told women to deny men their conjugal rights until Cord secures the seat. He said: “After that, you can have it the way you want to celebrate the win.”

He said Cord was happy that the IEBC commissioners have left office, saying the opposition was optimistic that their successors will preside over an impartial election next year.

SEND JUBILEE HOME

“What we want now a new commission with new procedures and a totally new registration voter register,” said the Cord leader.

He urged the residents to go for IDs and voter cards so that they can be proper soldiers in the Cord’s spirited crusade to send Jubilee home.

Mr Odinga yet again slammed a section of the Gusii leadership under the Gusii Unity caucus accusing them of visiting them to statehouse for handouts.

He castigated Kisii Senator Chris Obure, the leader of the caucus and who has declared new support for the Jubilee government as a turncoat interested only in serving his ego.

“He is like the proverbial greedy dog because of greedy had to chase a bone into the sea only to fall into the jaws of a crocodile,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga castigated DP Ruto’s Sunday visit to Kisii saying they are using the money stolen from the Eurobond.

“If they come and give you the money take it happily because it is your money anyway but don’t say thank you,” Mr Raila said.

He said the Jubilee government was only good at rhetoric and that they have failed to use the taxpayers money to change their livelihoods.

Mr Odinga reiterated his criticisms of the government’s slowness in tackling insecurity.

He said there was a growing spate of insecurity across the county yet the government was not doing enough to contain it.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae termed the Jubilee administration as infiltrated by thieves who cannot help the country grow.