By BONIFACE MWANGI

No Jubilee Party official will oversee nominations in their home county, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

He said the recently elected county officials will be shuffled during the party’s primaries to ensure that they do not take sides.

Speaking in Samburu County, President Kenyatta said the nominations will be free and fair.

“So if you are an aspirant and think that the person you pushed to be part of the interim officials will help you, then you are so wrong because they do not know where they will be deployed,” he went on.

“Politicians will be surprised. Those who you chose in the interim team will not oversee the nominations in their respective counties, they will be sent to counties they don’t know or are not familiar with its leaders,” the Head of State added.

He also assured the leaders in a meeting held at the county’s assembly chambers that not even him or his deputy William Ruto have the nomination certificates.

Mr Kenyatta said that they will involve the IEBC to give them human resource so that they can maximise their promise to Party supporters.

Jubilee lawmakers welcomed the plan to reshuffle the officials during primaries.

The MPs said it was the only way to instill confidence and erase the perception that there will be rigging and favouritism.

Central MPs too supported the idea but said county interim officials were chosen to campaign for the President in their respective counties and not to oversee the nominations.