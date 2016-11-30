By BARACK ODUOR

More by this Author

Police have asked MP Peter Kaluma and businessman Washington Ogaga to present themselves to the Homa Bay Police Station within 44 hours or risk arrest.

The two rivals were involved in a scuffle at a rally at Homa Bay stadium on Sunday.

County Police Commandant John Omusanga and Criminal Investigations Officer Michael Mugo accused the two politicians of breaking the law.

Mr Ogaga is seeking to unseat Mr Kaluma from the Homa Bay Town parliamentary seat in the next election.

Mr Omusanga said police have evidence that the two politicians had breached the law by fighting publicly and causing a disturbance at a political rally addressed by Cord leader Raila Odinga in Homa Bay Town on Sunday.

“We investigated the matter and concluded that the two politicians should record statements immediately with the police or they be arrested,” said Mr Omusanga.

Related Content ODM to grill 8 over weekend violence

The MP said he had not received the summons and brushed it off, saying the Sunday incident was political.

He argued that he was the one who was beaten up and therefore does not need to record any statements.

“I am not going to record any statements with police because this issue is political,” said Mr Kaluma.

“We will take the two politicians to court for breaking the law,” said Mr Mugo.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Ogaga said he requested the police officers to allow him to record statements at the nearest police station but his request was declined.

“I have to travel all the way to Homa Bay Police Station to record a statement,” said Mr Ogaga.