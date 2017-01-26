By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

More by this Author

Coast Jubilee politicians have accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of inciting residents against the government during his two-day tour that ended on Wednesday.

Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro led the onslaught and told Mr Odinga to allow the residents to make independent choices.

"Let Coast people be left alone to decide their destiny. Let the ODM leader stop inciting people when he visits Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi or any other county in the region," Mr Mung’aro said during a press briefing in Mombasa.

Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani also accused Mr Odinga of “taking the Coast people for fools for much too long” by not aiding in the region's social and economic progress.

"Mr Odinga has held high national positions including that of prime minister. He held the Roads and Lands dockets at one time.

"But what did he do for the Coast people even after voting for him overwhelmingly? Did he create jobs for the youth? No. Did he solve the squatter problem? No" Mr Mwashetani said.

Related Content Stop preaching violence, Jubilee leaders tell Raila

He further told Mr Odinga that the political wave is no longer in his favour because the Jubilee administration had issued title deeds to residents and had improved roads in the region.

Reacting to the disruption of Mr Odinga’s rally at Changamwe, the leaders said the incident was “just the tip of the iceberg” signalling changing political trends.

Mombasa Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Ananiah Mwaboza said the heckling was a clear indication that Mombasa residents are tired of Mr Odinga’s tactics of imposing candidates on them.

"The Changamwe incident is an indicator that people are tired with Mr Odinga’s style of [imposing] candidates on the voters," he said.

Mr Mung’aro said preaching hatred will affect coastal tourism.

He urged the Cord principal to try and tackle the drought issue that is blighting most counties in the region.