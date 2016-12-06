Raila, Mudavadi to form super alliance by February

By MUCHIRI GITONGA

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi declared on Tuesday that they are planning to form a united front to face Jubilee in next year’s elections.

The two leaders, who addressed two rallies in Laikipia North constituency, said they were holding consultations and they will have a formidable super alliance by February to face President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“They will be surprised with the team that we will put forward. We are preparing ourselves and am sure we shall be together by February,” Mr Odinga told over 300 Orange Democratic Movement delegates from Laikipia at Storm Resort.

The two leaders then headed to Powys in Segera Ward, where they were scheduled to address a rally.

They were accompanied by Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and MPs Mathew Lempurkel (Laikipia North), Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central), Junet Mohamed (Suna East) and Alfred Agoi (Sabatia).

Mr Odinga regretted that Mr Mudavadi had parted ways with the Cord team in 2013, adding that the experience would serve as a lesson.

MUDAVADI'S 2013 'ERROR'

“My brother Mudavadi, we understand what happened but error is to human and the wrong thing is repeating a mistake. We are now a bit wiser,” he said.

He said they are working to have a proper foundation for the super alliance, which will bring true reforms and end corruption, a vice he said Jubilee is not willing to eliminate.

Mr Mudavadi said he has held several consultations with Mr Odinga and they had agreed that they must come together and liberate the country.

He said their unity will motivate Kenyans to participate in large numbers in the coming elections.

“We want to send a message that we are not enemies and that we want to work together. We have done so in the past and we can do it again,” said the Amani National Congress leader.

Dr Kidero, the MPs and other leaders who spoke said Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi, alongside Cord co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula, must forge a common front in next year’s general election to defeat Jubilee.