The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Governing Council is set to announce the party’s action against eight of its 13 members who defected to Jubilee.

The NGC is currently in a meeting to ratify a decision to expel the members paving the way for by-elections if the party asks the registrar of political parties to strike their names off the list of its members.

The National Governing Council (NGC) is composed of the party leader Raila Odinga, his two deputies governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, members of the NEC, chairpersons of all the county branches, the parliamentary group, governors and their deputies and as well as party standing committees.

The body will examine the decision by the Fred Athuok-led disciplinary committee that proposed the expulsion of members it said had betrayed the trust of the party.

“The report by the disciplinary committee investigating the leaders who publicly defected to other parties, was unanimously adopted by the National Executive Council,” Party Secretary General Agnes Zani told journalists at Orange House on Sunday.

The 13 who appeared before the team — two governors, a deputy governor and 10 MPs — attended the launch of the Jubilee Party at the Kasarani Stadium on September 10.

ODM argues that the leaders betrayed their trust and that of the voters and should seek a fresh mandate from the voters through by-elections.

Though Dr Zani did not name those to be expelled of the 13, Nation.co.ke has learned that the party is looking to expel only eight of them.

Those the Fred Athuok-led team wants de-listed are Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Kisii County deputy governor Joash Maangi, MPs Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi North), Mustafa Idd (Kilifi South), Mpuri Aburi (Tigania East), Karachuonyo’s James Rege, and Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

Those that the team has spared are ODM Bungoma County branch chair John Waluke (Sirisia), Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani, Igembe Central’s Cyprian Kubai, and nominated MP Isaac Mwaura.

When they appeared before the team on October 14, Mr Waluke said he loved the party but had been let down by the system, while Mr Kubai said “selling ODM in my place is like selling pork in Saudi Arabia.”

Mr Mwaura, on the other hand, insisted that he only defected because he wanted to get elected in Ruiru Constituency in 2017 while Mr Yatani said he was still a member of the party.

The other eight facing a by-election insisted that they were members of ODM but had the right to engage any other party.