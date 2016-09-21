By LUCY MKANYIKA

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has dared defectors from the party to resign from their positions and seek fresh mandates from the voters.

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County, on Wednesday, Mr Odinga said they should resign and seek nominations through their new parties.

He asked the Registrar of Political Parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure those who decamped were out of ODM.

“I dare them to resign if they are bold enough,” the Cord co-principal told the rally. “I resigned as Lang’ata Member of Parliament in 1996, after I defected from Ford-Kenya to Liberal Democratic Party. I dare them to also do so.”

Mr Odinga said those who defected to Jubilee Party claim that they want to work with the government to bring development. He said the opposition’s role is to keep the government on its toes for it to deliver its pledges to the citizens.

INITIATE DEVELOPMENT

“The government has resources to initiate development in the country as per its election manifesto,” he said, accusing the defectors of pursuing selfish interests in the Jubilee government.

He also played down the defections, saying those who had jumped ship were inconsequential in the party.

“At the launch of Jubilee Party at Kasarani, only the party left-overs were absorbed,” said Mr Odinga. “They don’t have any significance in our party, so waende kabisa (let them go).”

Mr Odinga also said the party would move to court to challenge the Community Land Act 2014, which was assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

He termed the Act as unconstitutional because community land management had been shifted from the counties to the national government.