Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has asked his supporters to strengthen the party so it can go into next year's elections alone, without its Coalition for Reforms and Democracy partners.

In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the latest differences in Cord over joint nominations and the Coalition's presidential flag bearer in the 2017 General Election, Mr Odinga said his party is not keen on going into the polls as a coalition.

Addressing a leaders meeting in Narok town during his second and final day tour of Narok County, he also asked them to steer clear of Cord politics and focus on ODM as a party.

He equated political parties to religion, which has different churches with individual policies and regulations.

“I ask the leaders who will get a chance to address the rally to steer clear of Cord issues. Let us talk about how we will strengthen our party and clinch the presidency next year’s election. There is a difference between ODM and other parties, just like in religion where Muslims cannot be Christians,” he said at African Hope Hall.

During a rally at Ilmashariani grounds, he insisted that the tour of the county was purely an ODM affair.

His remarks came as his Cord co-principals distanced themselves from a three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was planned for this weekend in Nairobi.

The proposed joint meeting flopped after Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) and Moses Wetang’ula’s (Ford Kenya) confirmed their absence, citing ‘other engagements’.

Mr Odinga asked the Maasai community to adopt the 'six-piece' voting system to ensure that ODM wins the August 8 polls by a landslide.

He accused the government of neglecting members of the Maa community, citing lack of development and failure to address land issues affecting them.

"The Maasais have very good reasons to vote against the Jubilee government next year. Jubilee has neglected you and stolen your land through cartels in the Government," Mr Odinga said.

VOTE THEM OUT

Further, the former premier challenged the Jubilee administration to implement the recommendations made in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report.

"The report was released in May 2013 but up to now, Parliament is yet to deal with it. Jubilee has less than 10 months to vacate office yet they have not done anything," he said, adding that if he won the presidency, he would prioritise the report’s implementation.

Moreover, he said the ruling Jubilee administration should be voted out because it had failed to fulfill the pledges it made to Kenyans.

The tour comes two weeks after Mr Odinga verbally clashed with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial of former Cabinet minister William ole Ntimama.

The rallies were held in Kilgoris, Narok West and Emurua Dikirr constituencies.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by ODM chairman John Mbadi, Deputy Chair Christine Lemiso, Director of Elections Junet Mohammed, Homa Bay County MP Gladys Wanga, Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire and Youth League chairman John Ketora, among others.