Nasa leader Raila Odinga has reassured his supporters that his plan to be sworn in as the "people’s president" is still on.

Speaking St Peters Nyamira parish on Monday, Mr Odinga called for patience.

"My supporters should not panic, I am soon going to take the oath. I feel your concern.

"That is why everywhere I go you always give me a Bible to take oath. Let us be patient and wait for the right time," he said.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader maintained that 2018 will be the year when Kenyans will be freed from "bondage" imposed on them by the Jubilee administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"As Nasa, we are confident at reclaiming our stolen victory. Those who think that we will forget and move on should wake up from their slumber as we will fight for our victory," he added.

Mr Odinga urged Kenyans not to despair because "The new year is very dear to us as it holds a lot of luck to most Kenyans who have been oppressed by the dictatorial government".

Nasa leader Raila Odinga leaves the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on December 25, 2017. He wants to be sworn in as the "people's president". PHOTO | NELCON ODHIAMBO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Regarding Attorney General Githu Muigai's warning that swearing himself in is treasonable, Mr Odinga said that he is not doing anything illegal.

He also said that he won the August 8 presidential election.

Similarly, Siaya Senator James Orengo, also at the parish, exuded confidence that Mr Odinga will become President in 2018 after the Jubilee government is kicked out of office.

Senator Orengo asked the church not to cower while Kenyans are being oppressed.

"Uhuru will be taken down by Nasa, which will provide Kenyans with good leadership headed by Raila Odinga," he said.

Other leaders who accompanied Mr Odinga were Governor Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Dr Oburu Oginga (MP, East African Legislative Assembly), Sam Atandi (MP, Alego Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (MP, Gem) and Dr Gideon Ochanda (MP, Bondo).