Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) leader Raila Odinga is the one capable of removing the Jubilee administration from power, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho says.

Governor Joho, who is also the ODM deputy leader, said Mr Odinga is the best person to be Cord's presidential flagbearer in the 2017 elections because he has the largest support base, compared to his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula.

"Who among the Cord principals has the most supporters if not Raila Odinga?" he posed.

Speaking during the commemoration of the late Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang, Mr Joho said the deceased was a bold politician who was capable of fending off attacks hurled at Mr Odinga.

"Had Otieno Kajwang been alive today he would not have given room to the likes of Ruto and Duale to play around with our party leader Raila Odinga," he said.

Some of the leaders who attended the service are ODM national Chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and Senator Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay).