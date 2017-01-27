By ISAAC ONGIRI

Cord leader Raila Odinga has raised concern about runway corruption that has rocked the country, criticising a fresh government bid to float foreign bonds worth $800 million (Sh82 billion).

He claimed that proceeds from the bond could be used to finance corrupt projects and tenders by government functionaries and State-sponsored businessmen.

“I called you this morning (Friday) to share my thoughts on the news that as a country, we have finally made it to the corruption super league, where we are playing with long-tested giants who are destined for collapse, and what this means to us,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader, who was addressing a press conference in his Karen home, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of applying empty rhetoric in the war on corruption.

He said in the last four years, Kenyans have been treated to too much talk and drama with regard to fighting corruption.

“From signing an MOU with the US government on fighting corruption, to tabling the list of shame in Parliament, to the President announcing that all companies doing business with county and national governments must sign and adhere to a business code of conduct” he said

'CHEAP TALK'

He said the initial announcement by the President that all customs and revenue officers will undergo vetting and that banks that break anti-money laundering laws would forfeit their banking licenses and State House conferences on corruption have yielded nothing in fighting the vice.

“In the end, in the final months of the Jubilee regime, the evidence is all over the place that all that was just cheap talk. Like all public relations blitzes, it was meant to dazzle and impress but achieve nothing except cover up for the thieves,” Mr Odinga said.

The opposition leader also said that Kenyan’s position on the worldwide corruption ranking index is a big shame to the country.

“In the latest Transparency International report, Kenya has returned to the super league of corruption, listed among the 20 most corrupt countries in the world, alongside big players like Bangladesh, Cameroon, The Gambia, Madagascar and Nicaragua,” he said.

VOTER LISTING FIGURES 'MANIPULATED'

Mr Odinga also insisted that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is manipulating figures in the ongoing voter registration campaign.

He challenged NIS Director-General Philip Kameru to come clean on the matter, adding that some the intelligence staff have infiltrated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) secretariat as staff from where they are manipulating the systems.

The commission has already denied harbouring unauthorised persons within its ranks for any clandestine business.

Mr Odinga warned that a massive election rigging strategy by the government is already being executed, adding that the State is planning to use fraudulent figures to psychologically disenfranchise opposition supporters.

“Some NIS officers worked for the IEBC even in the last elections. Even if you ask some of these commissioners who have retired. The same method is being applied again,” Mr Odinga said.