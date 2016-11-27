By NICHOLAS KOMU

Two cabinet secretaries have said Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) leader Raila Odinga is responsible for causing voter apathy in central Kenya by exposing corruption in the Jubilee administration.

Speaking at Karatina PCEA church on Sunday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said that Mr Odinga has been taking advantage of graft scandals to discredit the administration, which has led to the apathy.

“We know that he is just exposing these scandals to discredit Jubilee in central. His main aim is not fighting corruption but destroying the confidence of Mt Kenya voters towards the government,” Mr Kiunjuri said.

Similarly, his Finance colleague Henry Rotich said the government is committed in tackling graft.

“The government is fighting corruption by all means. Last time you gave Jubilee 90 per cent of the votes and this time we know you will give more. Do not agree to be divided,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will begin his tour of central region on Monday.

President Kenyatta had held a meeting with his advisers and some Cabinet members on Friday to assess the status of development projects.

He will hold rallies in Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Laikipia and Nyeri counties.

HERE TO STAY

The two cabinet secretaries also defended the implementation of the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis), which has come under heavy criticism over its manipulability to facilitate graft.

“I want to say that as it has been prescribed in Treasury, Ifmis is here to stay,” Mr Rotich said.

The system was designed to keep track of government expenditure.

Mr Rotich said that those who operate the system are the ones to blame.

“Ifmis is just but a system so it cannot be blamed for theft. Those operating the system are well known and should be held answerable,” he said.

He also urged governors to continue using the system because it is useful in promoting accountability.