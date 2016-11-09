Breaking News
Raila joins crowd following US election results at Ambassador's residence

Wednesday November 9 2016

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Budalang'i MP

Cord leader Raila Odinga and Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba are among a crowd watching US election results at the US ambassador's residence in Nairobi. PHOTO | AGGREY MUTAMBO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Early tallies show real estate mogul Donald Trump leading in the fiercely contested elections.
By AGGREY MUTAMBO
Cord leader Raila Odinga is among guests keeping watch on US presidential voting results at the American ambassador's residence in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga, who wore a symbolic tie in US Star-Spangled Banner colours, arrived at the residence shortly after 6am to join other guests watching on giant screens as vote results were streamed in from across the 50 American states plus other American territories.

Early tallies show real estate mogul Donald Trump leading in the fiercely contested elections between him and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump, whose campaigns were punctuated with comments about possible deportation of illegal immigrants, barring Muslims from entering the US and claims of sexual harassment, won in states where opinion polls had given Ms Clinton the lead.