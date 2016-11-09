By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Cord leader Raila Odinga is among guests keeping watch on US presidential voting results at the American ambassador's residence in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga, who wore a symbolic tie in US Star-Spangled Banner colours, arrived at the residence shortly after 6am to join other guests watching on giant screens as vote results were streamed in from across the 50 American states plus other American territories.

Early tallies show real estate mogul Donald Trump leading in the fiercely contested elections between him and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.