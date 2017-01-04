By ISAAC ONGIRI

Cord leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday paid his colleague Moses Wetang’ula a visit in his Nairobi home as Amani National Coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi met Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as work on a unified front commenced.

The leaders are expected to kick off a series of joint national rallies around the country to popularise the new initiative to rally the opposition against a ruling government in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Odinga drove to Mr Wetangula’s Karen home where the two jointly took breakfast while Mr Mudavadi, seen as Mr Wetangula’s rival in Western Province supremacy battles, was also hosted by the Mombasa governor who is an ODM Deputy leader.

Later Mr Odinga held talks with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, while Mr Wetang’ula moved on to meet Mr Kalonzo and later Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno before holding joint talks with Mr Jirongo, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and former National Social Security Funds Managing Trustee Jos Konzolo at a Nairobi restaurant.

“Yes, we had a meeting with Raila Odinga who is my co-principal in Cord. I have also met Dalmas Otieno and now I am going to meet Kalonzo Muysoka,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

The meetings are aimed at generating an opposition political power to drive President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House, but not to discuss community spokesmanship, the Senator said.

“We do not consider Mr Mudavadi a factor in our talks. We are looking for a person who, when he speaks, the community listens not someone to be sent to speak for the community,” Mr Wetang’ula said, in apparent reference to the weekend anointing of Mr Mudavadi as spokesman for the Luhya community.

Mr Jirongo who confirmed meeting Mr Odinga said that they were working on an all united front that will bring all communities in Kenya together.

“I met Raila to discuss the future of this country. As you know, he is a factor that you cannot just wish away,” Mr Jirongo said.

SAVE KENYA FROM CORRUPTION

On Wednesday, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said that the strategic meetings between various opposition leaders will culminate in what he termed the “ultimate salvation” of Kenya from the jaws of corruption.

“These leaders are doing everything to ensure Kenya moves together in the same direction,” he said.

Last week Mr Wetang’ula and Siaya Senator James Orengo were also hosted for breakfast at the home of Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Karen.

A tweet by Ford Kenya indicated that Mr Wetang’ula and Mr Odinga discussed a number of issues including the 2017 General Election.

Fears have been expressed that Mr Wetang’ula could be moving towards isolation following the re-emergence of Mr Mudavadi and his recent naming as the Luhya spokesman.

But Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli who led the event on Saturday in Kakamega said that the naming of Mr Mudavadi as Luhya spokesman was only meant to unify the region not to undermine any leader or party.

NATIONAL CAMPAIGN

“I don’t belong to any political party. I used to be a life member of Kanu but left when I became Cotu secretary general. So I took leave to deal with that issue and now that I'm done am back to work-I don’t belong to any party,” Mr Atwoli said.

ANC Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula who is also the Lugari MP confirmed that the opposition team was working on a campaign program that will see them traverse the country jointly.

“We are soon unveiling a national campaign starting from Western to all parts of the country-I can also confirm that talks are advancing very well on how to unite all key opposition figures in the country for an ultimate win,” he said.

Mr Orengo, his Machakos counterpart Johnston Muthama, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and Mr Savula are said to be among the leaders working behind the scenes to drive the opposition unity.

Mr Odinga’s visit to Mr Wetang’ula is said to have been an initial move to urge him to support the team despite Mr Mudavadi’s return to the opposition fold.