Raila set to tour Tharaka-Nithi

Cord leader Raila Odinga is set to visit Tharaka-Nithi county tomorrow to seek support for his presidential bid in the 2017 polls amid rising political temperatures in the county.

The opposition leader will open ODM party office at Kathwana.

Mr Odinga is also expected to drum up support for the Cord coalition at various parts of the county.

Speaking to the Nation earlier today, Tharaka-Nithi ODM branch chairman Martin Mugambi said Mr Odinga will also hold a meeting with party delegates.

Mr Mugambi, who is also a member of the ODM National Governing Council, said the Cord principal will sensitize residents on modern agricultural methods for sustainable development especially in the arid parts of Tharaka.

"He will talk on how some semi-arid regions like Tharaka could improve farming if government provides water for irrigation and improve transport system," said Mr Mugambi.

The official noted that they had already informed the county security team on the 'urgent' meeting and has been assured of security by authorities.

“We expect the meeting to be very peaceful,” he said.

Mr Odinga tours the Jubilee Party stronghold as locals recently threatened to ditch Jubilee and support him in 2017 elections.

Last week, irate locals demonstrated at Kathwana market with placards reading ‘Raila our Saviour’, claiming the ruling party had sidelined them in development matters.

Governor Samuel Ragwa maintained that he will continue supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta but insisted there was need for the government to develop Kathwana.