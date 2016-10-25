Reprieve for Munya as tribunal rules PNU was not dissolved

Meru Governor Peter Munya in court on October 25, 2016 for the verdict on Party of National Unity (PNU) dissolution and merger with Jubilee Party. The Tribunal said PNU did not dissolve. PHOTO | MAUREEN KAKAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • The three-member tribunal has also ruled that the Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u acted in an unprocedural manner for in gazetting the alleged PNU dissolution.
  • The tribunal has further ruled that Mr James Kamama and Mr Alfonse Musyoki who signed documents and took them to the Registrar as party officials, were not the appropriate persons required to do so.
By MAUREEN KAKAH
The political Parties’ tribunal has declared that the gazette notice indicating Party of National Unity (PNU) had dissolved to merge with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party as null and void.

The three-member tribunal has also ruled that the Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u acted in an unprocedural manner for in gazetting the alleged PNU dissolution.

The tribunal has further ruled that Mr James Kamama and Mr Alfonse Musyoki who signed documents and took them to the Registrar as party officials, were not the appropriate persons required to do so.

The two claimed to be party chairman and organizing secretary respectively, however it is the secretary who is the one required to take up the role they abdicated themselves.

The tribunal has also faulted as ‘misbehaviour’ the action by Ms Ndung’u and has directed her to publish another gazette notice indicating the correction within 14 days as well as pay costs of the suit.